Brewers pummel Reds bullpen, take series with 7-2 win

CINCINNATI (WKOW) -- After a slow start at the plate for the day, Milwaukee's bats woke up in a big way after a brief rain delay Thursday.

Infielder Jace Peterson drove in three runs as the Brewers rallied to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 7-2.

Brent Suter (7-3) collected the win on the mound despite giving up a go-ahead single to a white-hot Jesse Winker in the fifth. Despite a strong outing with seven punchouts, Reds starter Luis Castillo (2-9) collected yet another loss in what has been a rough first half.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta was on track for another strong outing deep into the game, but exited thanks to a rain delay following the fourth inning. He allowed one earned run, a solo homer by Joey Votto, while striking out six.

Christian Yelich hasn't yet rediscovered the swing that propelled him to the 2018 NL MVP but he continues to draw plenty of walks, registering three bases on balls Thursday. He drew six walks over the three-game series.

The Brewers will head back to Milwaukee for a six-game homestand, starting tomorrow against the Pittsburg Pirates.