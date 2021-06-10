Brodhead School District scraps mask mandate

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WKOW) - The Brodhead School Board voted Wednesday night to end its district mandate requiring masks, according to district leaders.

In an email to parents and guardians, Superintendent Tracy Lueck said masks are no longer required on school grounds or in school buildings. She said masks are still optional for anyone wanting to wear them.

In other business, Lueck said the board also voted to not extend the foodservice program through July and August.

"This was a very difficult decision for the Board, but it no longer makes financial sense," Lueck stated. "Due to rising costs and meals that are not being picked up, the financial burden outweighed the need for the program. Again, this decision was very disappointing because we know that there is still a need in the community."