Bucks take Game Three against the Nets

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks held on late in a defensive showdown to clip the Nets 86-83. Brooklyn leads the series 2-1.

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo did the bulk of the offensive work. Middleton tallied 35 points and 15 rebounds. Antetokounmpo notched 33 points and 14 rebounds.

Kevin Durant again torched Milwaukee. He had 30 points and 11 rebounds but missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that could have sent the game to overtime. Kyrie Irving added 22 points for Brooklyn.

Game 4 of the series is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.