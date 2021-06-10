Colleague of California shooter feared he might ‘go postal’

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A gunman who killed nine co-workers at a California rail yard last month was the subject of four investigations into his workplace conduct, according to internal documents published Thursday. After one verbal altercation, a colleague worried that the man could “go postal,” The Mercury News reported. The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, where the May 26 shooting occurred, described the investigations and released emails and other documents relating to the gunman on Thursday, the newspaper reported. It was the first time the rail authority has said whether there were warning signs or if co-workers ever raised concerns about 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy before he shot and killed nine co-workers and then took his own life.