Drought worsens as dry conditions stick around

MADISON (WKOW) - 80% of Wisconsin is dry with drought busting rains not in the extended forecast.

First and foremost, there is an air quality alert for three counties which includes Dane, Jefferson and Waukesha through 11pm Thursday.

From last week to this week, the drought continues to persist across Wisconsin; while the severe drought percentage stayed the same at 5%, the percent of Wisconsin under abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions has increased.

Rain is in the forecast however, the chances over the next seven days will not be enough to scale back the dry conditions. The chances Thursday evening and on Friday will be isolated in nature but Friday night into Saturday, there'll be a dying line of storms that may bring the area a better chance for rain.

The good news is, the rain chance comes without the threat for severe weather!

And if you're tired of the humidity and the heat, there's good news! Starting off the next work week with cooler temperatures and drier conditions.