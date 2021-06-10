EU asks Poland to stop court review of EU vs. Polish law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union has asked Poland to withdraw a motion which the prime minister sent to the country’s constitutional court asking that it determine whether EU or Polish law has primacy in the central European nation. A spokesman for the European Commission said Thursday that the letter was sent to the Polish government on Wednesday by the EU’s Commissioner for Justice. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked for the review in March after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that EU law takes precedence over the Polish Constitution. The matter comes amid a larger dispute over changes to the Polish judicial system which the EU views as an assault on judicial independence.