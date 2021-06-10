EU lawmakers threaten to sue, to speed up rule of law action

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers are threatening to sue the bloc’s executive branch if it fails to take action against countries allegedly violating democratic standards, notably Hungary and Poland. They urged the EU parliament’s president Thursday to demand that the European Commission “fulfil its obligations” to enforce respect of the rule of law mechanism. They’re giving the EU’s executive branch 2 weeks to act. The mechanism was included in a budget approved last year covering the 2021-27 period and is part of a massive coronavirus economic stimulus fund. The right-wing governments of Poland and Hungary are challenging it at the European Court of Justice. Some lawmakers think the Commission is trying to buy time until the court verdict.