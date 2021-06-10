Even hotter temperatures on the way in the forecast

Even hotter temperatures on the way in the forecastNew
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app for mobile weather alerts
MADSON (WKOW) - Our early-season heat wave continues with temperatures 15° above average.
SET UP
The jet stream, made up of fast-moving winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, has buckled north.
As the jet flows through Canada, hot and humid air moves in from the south.
TODAY
Mostly sunny, hot and humid with temperatures soaring back to the low 90s. A stray, pop-up storm is possible closer to Illinois stateline this afternoon or evening.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear, muggy and mild in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY
Mostly to partly sunny and humid with highs even hotter in the mid 90s. That'll make it hottest day of the year so far.
Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon, mainly in central Wisconsin with a higher chance for storms region-wide along a cold front moving in the evening and overnight.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny and drier with highs in the upper 80s.
REST OF THE 7 DAY
Lower humidity with mostly to partly sunny skies and temps in the low 80s