Feds to restore $1B for California high-speed train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government has reached an agreement to restore nearly $1 billion in funding for California’s troubled bullet train. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday night that the U.S. Department of Transportation finalized settlement negotiations to restore money for the High-Speed Rail project that the Trump administration pulled in 2019. In 2008, voters approved nearly $10 billion in bond money to build a high-speed rail line connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco. It was supposed to be running by 2020 but the project was plagued by cost overruns and delays. Officials now hope to finish a Central Valley segment by 2029.