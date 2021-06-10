Fireworks celebration coming to Breese Stevens Field for July 4th weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - A fireworks celebration is planned for Saturday, July 3 at Breese Stevens Field.

WKOW is proud to be a sponsor of Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus. It will feature local bands, food and beverages and of course, fireworks.

The event will produced by Big Top Events, which operates Breese Stevens Field.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Big Top Events again this year to provide our Madison community with an extravagant Festival Foods Fireworks show,” said Festival Foods Community Involvement Specialist Nina Winistorfer stated.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m. and features four local acts. The acts are expected to be announced next week.

Tickets are just $10. Children under 12 get in free with a paying adult.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating on the field.

There will be an all-inclusive rooftop ticket available for $45. This includes food and beverages. The ticket provides three beers per person.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 14 at 10 a.m.