Greek unions strike for return to pre-pandemic work rules

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Widespread strikes in Greece have brought public transport and other services to a halt as the country’s largest labor unions protested against employment reforms they argue will make flexible workplace changes introduced during the pandemic more permanent. The 24-hour protest also disrupted public hospitals and ferry services to the Greek islands Thursday. The center-right government says the draft legislation will allow greater flexibility within the workweek and also modernize regulations to grant new fathers longer paternity leave.