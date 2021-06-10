Hundreds hold rare protest in Bahrain after prisoner’s death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hundreds have held a rare protest in Bahrain over the death of a vaccinated prisoner from the coronavirus held by the island kingdom. The demonstration Wednesday night saw protesters march in the streets of Diah over the death earlier in the day of Husain Barakat. An Interior Ministry statement said the 48-year-old Baraka had been on a respirator in recent days and died at a hospital. The ministry said Barakat had received a two-shot vaccination for the virus, without identifying which shot he received. The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said Barakat had received the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm.