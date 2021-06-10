In retaliation, Russia expels diplomat from North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s foreign ministry says Russia has expelled a diplomat from the small Balkan country, weeks after a Russian embassy official was ordered to leave Skopje. The acting ambassador at North Macedonia’s embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry and informed that a member of her staff had been declared persona non grata, according to separate statements from both foreign ministries Thursday. North Macedonia’s foreign minister called the decision unjustified. Relations between the two countries have soured since North Macedonia joined NATO last year. Officials in North Macedonia have given no reason for the expulsion of a senior Russian diplomat from the country in mid-May.