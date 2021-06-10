Korean adoptee films pain of mother-child separations

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Bringing her camera to a home for unwed mothers on South Korea’s Jeju island, Sun Hee Engelstoft anticipated an empowering story about young women keeping their babies. She ended up with a raw and unsettling documentary about how a deeply conservative sexual culture, lax birth registration laws and a largely privatized adoption system continue to pressure and shame single mothers into relinquishing their children for adoption. The shock and grief of mother-child separations and intense fear of social stigma captured in “Forget Me Not” offer insight into the forces preventing the Danish filmmaker and thousands of other Korean adoptees from reconnecting with their silenced birth mothers, decades after they were jetted to the West.