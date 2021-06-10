Madison West Rocket Club heading to the American rocketry national finals

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison West Rocketeers are heading to the Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Kenosha County to participate in the National Finals of the American Rocketry Challenge.

Teams are required to build a model rocket that carries a raw egg to three different altitude and time locations -- each time trying to return to the ground with the egg intact.

At the National Finals, their rocket will have to travel to 775 feet within 39 to 42 seconds and 825 feet within 41 to 44 seconds.

The Madison West Rocket Club were champions in 2019, taking them to the International competition in Paris. Following the postponement in 2020, this years' team is hoping to repeat.

Rocketeers member, Samanyu Ambewadkar, speaks on the confidence they have heading into the finals.

"To be able to achieve something more... Like best in state, best at nationals. We're really hoping to be able to do that again," Ambewadkar said.

The top teams has a chance of receiving up to $20,000 in prize money and $1,000 for their respective school.

The prize money would be used to pay club expenses.

The National Finals will take place this weekend, June 12-13.