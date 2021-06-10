Madison’s Jerry Kelly looks to defend his 2019 AM Fam title

MADISON (WKOW)-- Madison's Jerry Kelly describes the feeling of winning the American Family Championship in 2019.

"It was just really cool to have that moment," Kelly said. "Everybody was there. It was a loud roar. That's what we kind of live for. That's what we play for."

After a year away, Kelly is anxious to hear the roars of the crowd in his backyard once again.



"You know we were happy to put on a show and do our job, but now it feels like our job again. It feels like really fun, great times, interactions. That's what we are looking for. No better place to interact with the fans than Madison."

Kelly is the only local golfer to win the American Family Championship. There will be more of an opportunity this year as five hometown golfers are competing.

That includes two-time U.S. Open Champion Andy North who Kelly called an "inspiration".

"I can almost feel honored to be playing with Andy North," Kelly said. "I think that's really cool. His sixth decade playing. He's the one who put us on the path that we're still on luckily. He also paved the way on this tour for us. So he's been a huge inspiration, and seriously I love the fact that he is playing in this tournament.:

This is a big tournament for Kelly who ranks fourth in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Kelly has finished in the top ten in four of his last five events. He will join a group of past champions that tee off immediately after the first group on Friday.

