Mario Tiziani returns to professional golf in his brother-in-law Steve Stricker’s tournament

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Family Championship tees off Friday morning, and there will be 15 golfers playing in the tournament for the first time. One of them is Steve Stricker's brother-in-law Mario Tiziani.

Tiziani has occiasional caddied for Strricker for the past 30 years, but this weekend he will join him in the competition. Outside of the Minnesota Senior Open, Tiziani had not golfed competitively in a decade. He received a sponsor invitation and is making his PGA Tour Champions debut on the same course he competed on in college. The former Badger and Madison East graduate is going to give it his best shot.

"I am trying to control me," Tiziani said. "Like I said, I am nervous already. I am excited to get out there. I usually feel better once I am inside the ropes. Leading up to it, it's anxious, mostly because I care. I want to perform so I know that's why I feel the way I feel, but you know I have high expectations of myself, I do. As long as I can take care of me and not get caught up in the moment, I think I'll be fine."

Tiziani is also Stricker's agent and is balancing that career with playing golf competitively. Over the past ten years, he's found his love for the game of golf again. In terms of pursuing a professional golf career, Tiziani said it depends on his success.

Tiziani will tee of at 11:10 AM with Skip Kendall and Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz in the first round on Friday.



