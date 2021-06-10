MISSING PERSON: Authorities looking for missing teen from Juneau Co.

MAUSTON (WKOW) - Deputies in Juneau County are searching for a 15-year-old girl and need the public's help.

The Juneau County Sheriff's office reported Cassandra Kozlowski left her home with another juvenile on June 5 but didn't return. The other juvenile did.

Authorities say Kozlowski was last seen in the area of Mt. Olympus resort on June 7 at approximately 8 p.m. They say she was at the waterpark, so she may have been wearing a swimsuit.

Officials say Kozlowski has talked about going to Green Bay, Wausau, or Stevens Point. They say she is "very sociable and friendly with strangers and will ask for rides."

The sheriff's office said Kozlowski is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair that is long and straight.

Authorities say she was last wearing gray sweat pants, a tank top and white shoes on June 5.

She also has a tattoo above her right ankle.

Anyone with information on Kozlowski's whereabouts is asked to call 608-847-5649.