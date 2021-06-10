MMSD announces plan for fully in-person learning for 2021-22

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metropolitan School District announced Thursday that they anticipate a fully in-person school year for 2021-22.

Check out more local news here.

According to a news release from district spokesperson Tim LeMonds, the decision comes from continued positive trends in Dane County's COVID-19 data, with vaccine rollout continuing successfully.

“The full reopening of schools is a day the entire community has been waiting for,” MMSD Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins said in the release . “It has always been our preference to have all students learning in-person, connecting face to face with teachers and classmates, and benefiting from learning in a classroom environment.”

The district will continue to monitor the pandemic response throughout the summer, and LeMonds said MMSD strongly encourages all eligible students and families get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The district also announced Thursday that it is lifting its mask mandate for the graduation ceremonies this weekend.