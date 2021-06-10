MMSD lifts mask requirement for graduation ceremonies

MADISON (WKOW) - The Madison Metropolitan School District is lifting its mask mandate for graduation ceremonies due to heat, according to a press release.

MMSD announced the decision Thursday afternoon. The district says the use of face coverings is now optional for students, families, guests and staff during the ceremonies Friday and Saturday.

Attendees are still asked to keep a six-foot distance from anyone that is not an immediate family member.

"The decision comes after considering safety concerns over the high heat index forecasted over the next couple days," the district stated in the release. "The district is asking its Graduates to bring a mask with them in the event they need to go inside the building, as masks are required inside schools. Additionally, health experts continue to recommend unvaccinated individuals continue wearing masks."

People attending graduation ceremonies are ask to follow hot weather tips like drinking plenty of fluids, wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing, and applying sunscreen. Attendees are encouraged to bring water and sports drinks to stay hydrated.

You can find more tips for dealing with hot weather here.