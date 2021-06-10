Beltline now open after multi-car pileup

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the area is now clear and traffic flow has resumed.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that only the right lane of the eastbound Beltline is closed due to the crash, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A major traffic accident caused substantial backup on the Eastbound beltline Thursday afternoon, with at least five cars involved.

According to Dane County Communications, the first call reporting the crash came in at 2:22 p.m. Thursday. Madison police and fire responded to the crash, as well as the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

There is no confirmed total for the number of cars or injuries at the crash site, although there has been at least one person transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that all eastbound lanes are closed in the area, and will remain closed for approximately two hours.

This is a developing story.