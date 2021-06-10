Multiple fire departments responding to Paoli building fire

PAOLI (WKOW) -- Four area fire departments reported to the scene of the former Brat Haus restaurant Thursday evening after reports of a fire

According to Dane County Communications, the call first came in for a structure fire at 5:59 p.m. Thursday. Belleville, Verona, New Glarus and Mount Horeb fire personnel all responded to 5890 Paoli Road. Dane County Sheriff's Department personnel are also at the scene.

There is currently no information on the severity of the fire or if anyone was inside the building when it caught fire.

This is a developing story.