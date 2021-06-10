Packers plan to fill entire capacity for 2021 home games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers expect to fill Lambeau Field’s entire seating capacity for games this season and also plan to welcome fans to training camp and their annual shareholders meeting this year. Fully vaccinated fans won’t need to wear masks. Unvaccinated fans will be asked to wear masks. Proof of vaccination won’t be required. The shareholders meeting is scheduled for July 26 at Lambeau Field. Training camp will start the last week of July. Exact dates for training camp haven’t been set.