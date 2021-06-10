Packers to welcome fans at full capacity for 2021 season

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers confirmed Lambeau Field will be open at full capacity for events this summer and games this fall.

The following events are already on the calendar:

Packers 5K Run/Walk - Saturday, July 24

Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Monday, July 26

Packers Family Night - Saturday, August 7

Packers Training Camp begins the last week of July.

The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop and Lambeau Field Hall of Fame, is now open with regular hours.

Vaccinated fans are not required to wear masks during Packers games or other events. The team asks visitors who have not been vaccinated to continue masking, but proof of vaccination will not be required.