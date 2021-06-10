Plane forced to make emergency landing in Adams County; no injuries or property damage

TOWN OF NEW HAVEN (WKOW) -- A small private plane had to make an emergency landing in a field just northeast of the Wisconsin Dells Wednesday afternoon.

Check out more local news here.

According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the call for a downed aircraft first came in at 4:07 p.m. Military planes flying over the area spotted the aircraft and notified authorities.

The plane suffered engine failure while flying over the Dells, and made an emergency landing in a field near the intersection of State Highway 23 and 5th Avenue in New Haven. The pilot was uninjured.

The sheriff's department is investigating the incident.