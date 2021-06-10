Police at nerve center in The Hague share Euro 2020 intel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Policing a 24-team soccer tournament in 11 cities scattered across 10 countries was always going to be tough even before the coronavirus pandemic compounded the challenges facing law enforcement authorities overseeing the European Championship. Europol executive director Catherine De Bolle says Euro 2020 is an event of “unprecedented complexity.” About 40 police liaison officers from 22 nations will call Europol home for the duration of the tournament so they can share intelligence in real time as they tackle threats ranging from hooliganism to trading in fake COVID-19 certificates.