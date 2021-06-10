Poll: Millions in US struggle through life with few to trust

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of Americans are struggling through life with few people they can trust for personal and professional help, a disconnect that raises a barrier to recovery from the social, emotional and economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a poll from The Impact Genome Project and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey finds 18% of U.S. adults say they have just one person or nobody they can trust for help in their personal lives, such as emergency child care needs or a ride to the airport. And 28% say they have just one person or nobody they can trust to help draft a resume or navigate workplace challenges.