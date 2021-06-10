Silver Alert issued for missing Marquette County man

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Marquette County.

Dale Myers, 78, was last seen at his home in Oxford on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

He is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. Blue eyes and blonde/gray short hair. Myers walks with a cane and was last seen wearing pajama bottoms with a white t-shirt.

Myers is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Family members said he has gotten lost while driving in the Wisconsin Dells area before.

The missing man appeared to have left home with his dog named Ginger. She is a 12-year-old black English Lab.

Myers drives a 2019 Honda Ridgeline with WI plates GY3385, however his daughter said the plates may be different with the number 300LKJ.

According to his family, Myers likes to go to fast-food restaurants like Arby's in Westfield and Culvers in Portage and Wisconsin Dells. He also has family in the Milwaukee and Grand Marsh areas.