Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 3:40AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The heat and humidity will continue today and Friday with high
temperatures in the 90s. Highest heat index values for today
should be from 95 to 100 and for Friday from 95 to 105. Highest
values should be in the Mississippi River Valley areas.
This prolonged period of heat and humidity can significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for
those working or participating in activities outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.