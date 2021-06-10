Super 8 Motel robbed at gunpoint; police searching for suspect

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at an area Super 8 Motel early Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Janesville Police Department, the robbery took place at approximately 1:17 a.m. at the 3430 Milton Avenue.

The suspect, a white man wearing a black sweatshirt reading "CHI6AG0 Kings," black neck gator mask, gray gloves, black pants and black shoes, robbed the motel clerk at gunpoint.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Rock County Dispatch at (608) 757-2244.