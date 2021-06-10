Taste of Madison moved to Breese Stevens Field

MADISON (WKOW) -- Taste of Madison is returning this summer but in a slightly different format.

Madison Festivals, Inc. announced Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin that the popular summertime event is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 and 4 at Breese Stevens Field.

“After a year marked with challenges, cancellations, and uncertainty, we are thrilled to bring this incredible event back to our community, and that we can showcase the event in an ideal location, with a professional team, adds to our excitement," Madison Festivals, Inc. President Sara Klemme said.

It will be referred to as Taste of Madison Off the Square and will still feature your favorite food from Madison restaurants and music throughout the weekend.

Because the pandemic has greatly impacted the restaurant industry, restaurant vendors will be given free booth space to showcase their best dishes.

Tickets will be required to attend this year's event. They will cost $10 and go on sale Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at tasteofmadison.com.