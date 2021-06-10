Unoccupied vehicle found in the Rock River in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- People swimming in the Rock River in Hustisford came across a submerged vehicle Wednesday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they were called at about 3 p.m. about a car in the river. The Hustisford Fire Department used a watercraft to go into the river and confirm the information.

A towing company pulled the vehicle, a BMW 323, out of the river. The sheriff's office said no one was inside the vehicle and it was apparent it was discarded.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating how the car ended up in the river.

If you have any information about this, call the (920) 386-3726.