WATCH: Mailboat delivery tryouts return to Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) - A summertime tradition is back in the Lake Geneva area, and people taking part really need to deliver.

The 105th Annual Mailboat Delivery tryouts were held Wednesday on Lake Geneva. The jumpers must jump off a boat, put mail in the mailbox and jump back on the boat. And the boat doesn't stop.

The delivery service will be back at full capacity after running at half-capacity last year.

"We will be back, theoretically at full capacity,” mailboat Capt. Ray Ames said. “We'll see if the people come. I think they will. I think we'll be busy again."

The five teenagers selected after the tryouts will also be the guides during boat tours on the mailboat this summer.