Western Balkan leaders pleased with EU investment plan

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Western Balkan leaders meeting in the Albanian capital Tirana have voiced satisfaction with a large investment plan announced for the region by the European Union — which they all hope to join some day. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama described the investment plan as the EU’s “greatest historic move toward the Western Balkans.” He said it would lead to a fundamental improvement of road, railway and port infrastructure, energy and digitalization. Thursday’s talks in Tirana brought together the leaders of Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, North Macedonia and Montenegro. EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said the project would mobilize 9 billion euros ($11 billion) and potentially raise investment of up to 20 billion euros ($24 billion) in 2021-27.