PHOTOS: Wisconsin Veterans Museum re-opening in July

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Veterans Museum will re-open July 1, just in time for Independence Day.

According to a press release, the museum will feature enhanced exhibits and an increased focus on diversity and inclusion.

“We will share some of the lesser-known stories of Wisconsin veterans, particularly the many women, minorities and people of color that served in our armed forces,” Chris Kolakowski, director of the museum, stated.

The museum was closed in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. The museum was also damaged during the protests downtown last summer.

New offerings at the museum include exhibits on Madison natives Roberta Wells and Akira Toki.

