2 dead when bus, SUV collide on interstate in Indiana

BROOKSTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and several injured when an SUV collided with a Greyhound bus Friday on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana. Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers tells the Journal and Courier newspaper that the SUV crossed the interstate median Friday and struck the northbound bus about 12:40 p.m. Two people in the SUV were killed. Greyhound says the bus driver and several bus passengers were taken to hospitals. Piers says their injuries aren’t life-threatening. He said the bus’ origination and destination were not immediately known. The crash occurred near mile marker 188 in White County.