$4.5 million accepted by family of man killed by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The children of a Black man killed by police in Louisiana’s capital city five years ago have accepted a $4.5 million settlement with the local government. Alton Sterling’s 2016 shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer was captured on video that sparked anger and protests in the city’s Black community. Baton Rouge news outlets report that court documents show Sterling’s family asked that their lawsuit be dismissed in mid-May, signaling acceptance of the settlement. The settlement had been approved by the Metro Council for the city and parish government about three months earlier.