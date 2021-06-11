AmFam Championship receives warm welcome back

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 2021 American Family Insurance Championship featured some minor restrictions including limited capacity and no bleacher seating. However, fans easily transitioned as the event teed off for the first time since 2019.

"It feels pretty much the same it has been in the past pre-COVID," said Wayne Rosenow from Watertown, WI. "It's very nice to get out here and enjoy this again."

Wayne and his wife, Maryalice, drove an hour to hop on a shuttle and arrived at University Ridge Golf Course around 8:30 a.m. for Day 1 of the event.

Maryalice says the return is a big win for the Wisconsin golf scene and appreciates the work of the state's heavy hitters.

"Steve Stricker is the state of Wisconsin sweetheart. I read the story about Andy North and Steve Stricker working to get this many years ago. We are really happy to have golf back in Wisconsin," said Rosenow, who has attended every AmFam Championship since 2016.

The comeback brought back fans a volunteers such as Phil Merlie, who enjoys enhancing the experience for the fans.

"The camaraderie of the people that haven't seen each other and everybody coming up to each other [and] catching up [asking] how are you doing? How've you been? It's like a family."

Mother Nature switched gears going from humid to stormy on Day 1. Thankfully, the first day remained on par after a quick delay.

The American Family Insurance Championship continues throughout the weekend.