Bus carrying pilgrims overturns in SW Pakistan, killing 19

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a speeding bus carrying pilgrims has overturned on a highway in the country’s southwest, killing at least 19 people and injuring 50 others. Friday’s accident happened in Khuzdar, a district in the Baluchistan province. Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Police say it was unclear what caused the accident and officers were still investigating. Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.