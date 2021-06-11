DHS reduce hours of community-based vaccination clinics

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Friday six DHS community-based vaccinations clinics will gradually reduce their operating hours.

According to a press release from the department, starting Monday, June 14 clinics in Barron, Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon, Racine and Rock County will reduce their hours.

Officials said clinics will set hours base on local demand and gradually decrease hours of operations to 1-2 days per week, varying by clinic.

“Standing up these community clinics across Wisconsin was an all-hands on deck effort—and through the dedication from our vaccine team, local public health, and other partners, nearly 83,000 shots were put in arms at the sites,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “While these clinics will start ramping down, I want to assure everyone that there are still many ways to get vaccinated. We have said this many times before and it still remains true—our top priority is to make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all Wisconsinites as possible.”

If you would still like to schedule an appointment, register online or call toll-free at 1-844-684-1064.