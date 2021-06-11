Doctors urge delay in next lockdown easing in England

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main doctors’ union has joined calls for the next planned lockdown easing in England to be delayed as figures showed new coronavirus cases across the U.K. running at their highest level since late February. Government figures showed that another 8,125 new cases were recorded on Friday. That’s the highest figure since Feb. 26 and means that the 7-day average, which smooths out daily fluctuations, has increased threefold over the past month. The British Medical Association said a “sensible delay” would help keep a lid on infections as it would allow more people to be vaccinated with first and second doses, particularly younger people who are seeing the highest proportion of infections.