Ex-Missouri detective found guilty in excessive force case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal jury has found a former suburban St. Louis police detective with a string of past misconduct allegations guilty in an excessive force case for kicking a defenseless person during a 2019 arrest. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ellis Brown III was found guilty Thursday of felony deprivation of rights under color of law for repeatedly kicking a man who was face-down and restrained during a 2019 arrest. Prosecutors say the beating left the man with broken ribs and broken bones in his face. Defense attorney James Towey said in his closing argument that Brown could have believed Kolb had a weapon, though no weapon was found. Brown faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in September.