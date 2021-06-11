Former Michigan State star to remain in jail in murder case

DETROIT (AP) — A former Michigan State University basketball star has been ordered to remain in jail during his first court appearance on murder and other charges in Detroit. Defense attorney Andrew Abood asked for a bond, saying Keith Appling had always appeared in court in previous cases. But a magistrate denied bond Thursday, noting the first-degree murder charge. Abood entered a not-guilty plea on Appling’s behalf. Appling is accused of killing 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds during a dispute over a gun. Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. His coach, Tom Izzo, says the allegations are sad.