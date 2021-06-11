German Greens finalize election pitch amid sag in polls

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environmentalist Greens are gathering to put the finishing touches to their election pitch and to formally endorse their candidate for chancellor amid a slip in their poll ratings. The Greens led many polls after Annalena Baerbock was nominated in April to make the party’s first first run for Germany’s top public office. But more recent surveys show outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc overtaking the Greens again. The party still has plenty of reasons to fight ahead of Germany’s Sept. 26 national election. Still, a prominent lawmaker who is a former party leader cautioned members against forcing radical changes to the Greens’ draft election platform during a three-day virtual congress that opens Friday.