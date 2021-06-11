Goodman Pool reopens with new regulations

MADISON (WKOW) -- As a treat for dealing with the continuous humid weather, Goodman pool reopens today with a 500 person capacity limit with the first 500 kids receiving free admission.

COVID precautions are still under consideration with a few new rules. The lockers and changing areas are closed, so guests are advised to come swim ready.

Deck chairs are not provided, but guests can bring their own. A touch-free fill station will be provided, however, no food or beverages can be brought inside the pool area, only in the park outside the pool gates.

With the 500 person limit, guests are asked to consider limiting their visit to two hours. Despite the 500 limit being half of the normal 1,000 person limit, it is an increase from last summer's capacity of 250.

“Staff’s number one priority is always to provide the safest experience for our pool guests. As we ease into the 2021 season, we will continue to monitor the capacity and ask guests to consider limiting their visit to just 2-hours,” aquatic supervisor Josh Schmitt said in a news release.

The Goodman Pool is open daily, weather permitting. Their Tot Swim and Cap Swim will begin Sat., June 12.