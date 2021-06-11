Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff to honor Boscobel firefighter

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers ordered Friday the United States and the state of Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff June 12 in honor of firefighter Joshua D. Fedie of the Boscobel Fire Department.

According to the press release, Fedie passed away on May 31, 2021 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

“Every day our first responders put their lives on the line to serve their communities and help their neighbors in need, and unfortunately, Josh's passing is a reminder that this pandemic isn't over and that those serving on the frontlines are often at the greatest risk," Evers said in the release.

The release shared Fedie was a firefighter with the Boscobel Fire Department for nine years and with the Prairie du Chien Fire Department before that. He was even served the people of Wisconsin at Departments of Corrections and Natural Resources.

A celebration of life will be half in Fedie's honor June 12 in Boscobel.