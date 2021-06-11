Greece willing to back ‘positive’ EU agenda for Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says his government is willing to back the European Union’s “positive” agenda for relations with Turkey, signaling a further easing of tension between the neighboring countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to meet Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels. Mitsotakis said Friday that Greece is “always open to a positive agenda but in a gradual, proportionate, and reversible way.” A longstanding dispute between Turkey and Greece over boundaries and rights to natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean flared last summer when Turkey sent energy research vessels into waters where Greece asserts jurisdiction.