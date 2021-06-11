Head of Mexico’s governing party cites middle class failings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The leader of Mexico’s governing party says the group suffered setbacks in the capital in last weekend’s elections because it has lost touch with the middle class. Mexico City was once an unquestionable stronghold for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. But in Sunday’s mid-term elections his Morena party lost in nine of the city’s 16 boroughs. López Obrador blames the results on what he calls a “dirty war” by traditional media against his administration. He claims Mexico City residents were more influenced by media than those in other parts of the country, where Morena did better. But Morena leader Citlalli Hernández said Friday that the party has failed to make contact with the city’s huge middle class.