Hottest day in at least two years followed by storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Near record high temperatures are on the way ahead of storm chances and eventually milder temperatures.



SET UP

A cold front moving through the Plains will head into the Midwest by late-day triggering storm chances.



On the back side of the front, much lower levels of humidity will move in with eventually lower temperatures, too.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high around 94°. The record for today is 95° set in 1933..

The last time we got to 94° was in the summer of 2019 and we haven't hit 95° since September of 2018!

A few showers and storm chances return later today. Expect isolated, pop-up storms this afternoon with a higher chance for more widespread activity this evening and tonight. Overnight lows will dip to 68°.



There is a slim chance a couple storms could grow strong to severe with high winds and hail the main concerns.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny with just a few showers and storms possible and a high of 87° with falling humidity later in the day along the front.



SUNDAY

Sunny and drier, but still hot with a high of 89°.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and still warm with high of 85°.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, milder and more seasonal with a high of 81°.



WEDNESDAY

Sunny with a high of 82°.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and heating back up to around 90°.



Shower and storm chances Thursday night.