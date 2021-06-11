Iran regains UN voting rights and lashes out at US sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran has regained its voting rights in the U.N. General Assembly after making the minimum payment on its U.N. dues. Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi lashed out at the United States for maintaining sanctions that have prevented it from accessing billions of dollars in foreign banks. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq announced that Iran had paid the minimum amount — $16,251,298 — and was able to vote in Friday’s election for five new members of the U.N. Security Council. He thanked banking and government authorities in various places, including South Korea, for enabling the payment to be made.